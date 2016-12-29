2017 Wishes, Plans and a Resolution

|
Life ahead.
Best wishes to all!! May your 2017 be filled with plants, rocks and good times. And fellow bloggers—please keep blogging! I would miss you if you quit.
Plans
Travel in a new-to-me field vehicle thanks to the uninsured driver who totaled my Honda CRV just before Christmas. No injuries, not much expense (thanks, Geico) and a low-mileage replacement CRV that doesn’t look like a baked potato.
|Field vehicle and field assistant then …
|… and now.
For tree-following, track an extinct palm tree, including a visit to its home on the shores of tropical Fossil Lake in southwest Wyoming (fertile imagination required).
|
Southwest Wyoming 50 million years ago (Chicago Field Museum).
Pursue life-long learning (antidote to aging says Mike the rock guy), specifically Basin and Range Volcanism at the University of Wyoming. Classes are free now that I’m 65! Expect volcanic posts.
|
Lunar Crater volcanic field in central Nevada.
Make a pilgrimage to the Central Coast of California in search of ophiolites, wildflowers, and lost youth.
|
Youthful days on the Coast of Dreams.
Return to South Pass (southern Wind River Range) in search of more rare rockcresses.
|
I will carefully search among Captain JC Fremont's "irregular lumps of clay."
And then—who knows? But I’m prepared, as this year I have a resolution: Always keep eyes, ears and mind open to new opportunities and adventures.
Still round the corner there may wait
A new road or a secret gate,
And though I oft have passed them by,
A day will come at last when I
Shall take the hidden paths that run
West of the Moon, East of the Sun.
(Frodo)
|
Once I met a crystal unicorn, at Cottonwood Falls. Who would have guessed?!!
